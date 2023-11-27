Top-class leisure spots on the anvil in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The visitors to Tiruchy would witness a huge transformation in terms of infrastructure and tourist attractions. This would fulfill the long pending demand of the residents who have been longing for a proper recreational facility which would also pave the way for an increase in visitors’ flow.



On cards for the visitors are the aviary-cum-bird park, one of the largest in the State, 7D theatre, boat rides, and spending life along with nature’s bliss.

Tiruchy, situated on the banks of the river Cauvery is the fourth largest city in Tamil Nadu and the exact centre point of the State. People who are on a long journey from down south and northern part take a break here and the bus commuters also prefer Tiruchy as a cut journey location.

Being the citadel of the early Cholas, which later fell to the Pallavas, the district possesses a fine blend of tradition and modernity which witnesses heavy footfall of tourists who are on religious tourism as there are many noted temples and other religious important places are located.

Despite there being several prominent tourist spots available, the residents have long been demanding the government proper recreational facilities promoting tourism for the locals since Tiruchy lacks ideal hangout places for leisure. Now, the residents have good news a series of such spots are on the anvil.

Tiruchy would soon have a much alluring attraction of an aviary on the Cauvery riverfront near Ayyalamman bathing ghat at Kambarasampettai in the city. The upcoming facility is expected to keep people engaged at least for four to five hours amidst the green environment. It is also expected to attract at least 10,000 people a day.

Tiruchy District Rural Development Agency has been asked to implement the project under the ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme at Rs 13.70 crore with a public contribution of Rs 4.57 crore. The aviary will come up on about 1.63 ha at the Ayyalamman bathing ghat along the Cauvery.

“It was a much-anticipated project and will play a fine leisure spot in the city for which the residents have long been demanding ‘’, said Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water KN Nehru, who laid the foundation stone for the project recently.

Nehru also said that, during the earlier days, there was no entertainment spot in Tiruchy and it was brought to the knowledge of the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and he soon sanctioned adequate funds and thus, the Mukkombu Park was established and now, it plays as a major tourist attraction for the residents in and around Tiruchy.

“In a similar way, the aviary plan was brought to our knowledge by the district collector and we thought it to be a worthy one so steps were initiated for establishing the aviary which would house several exotic birds and the visitors can enjoy them for longer hours,” Nehru said.

According to the official sources, initially, the identified landscape would ensure a greener environment for facilitating bird habitat. The aviary will have a dome-like large enclosure through which visitors can take a stroll in groups and spot exotic breeds.

The existing green cover with trees and minor water streams will be within the enclosure so as to provide a natural environment to rear birds under safe conditions. It would be of international standards with the facilities to engage the people, particularly children, for at least three to four hours, sources confirmed.

This apart, five landscapes of Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham, Neithal, and Palai that figure in Tamil Sangam literature will be created on the premises which would pose as an additional attraction.

Meanwhile, children’s play areas, food stalls run by women Self Help Groups, and other eateries would be available. There would also be adequate parking facilities for two-wheelers and four-wheelers on three acres of land adjacent to the aviary. This would also certainly generate huge employment directly and indirectly.