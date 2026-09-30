Too early for PM face talk, says Thirumavalavan

Speaking to reporters in Perambalur, Thirumavalavan said it was too early to discuss the Prime Ministerial candidature as there was still time for the election.

“In a democratic country, anyone can aspire for any post, but there should be some reality. The TVK has not announced Joseph Vijay's candidature. It is only a claim by enthusiastic cadres and cannot be considered at this stage. When the time comes, the parties will sit together and decide on the candidature,” he said.