Too early for PM face talk, says Thirumavalavan

TIRUCHY: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday (September 29) said the projection of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay as a Prime Ministerial candidate was not a political stand of the TVK but merely a claim by enthusiastic party cadres.
Speaking to reporters in Perambalur, Thirumavalavan said it was too early to discuss the Prime Ministerial candidature as there was still time for the election.
“In a democratic country, anyone can aspire for any post, but there should be some reality. The TVK has not announced Joseph Vijay's candidature. It is only a claim by enthusiastic cadres and cannot be considered at this stage. When the time comes, the parties will sit together and decide on the candidature,” he said.
On the safety of women at workplaces, Thirumavalavan said women continued to face serious difficulties, including sexual abuse, and urged officials to ensure their safety at all workplaces.
He also called upon officials to ensure the safety of workers in stone quarries and to prevent water contamination from limestone quarries.