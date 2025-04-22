Tongues wag over Nainar's first meeting with Edappadi after AIADMK-BJP alliance revival

CHENNAI: BJP state president and party floor leader Nainar Nagenthran met Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at the latter's chamber in the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Though both parties downplayed the meeting as a "casual" interaction, it gained political significance as it marked the first one-to-one meeting between the two leaders following the revival of the alliance between the BJP and AIADMK for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Nagenthran, who joined the saffron party following the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, visited the AIADMK chief's chamber about 10.15 am, where the two held a one-to-one discussion lasting nearly 15 minutes. Prior to the meeting, they were joined by senior leaders, including Thalavai Sundaram.

Following his discussion with Palaniswami, Nagenthran also met AIADMK legislators in an adjacent room, where he exchanged pleasantries.

When asked by reporters about the nature of the meeting, Palaniswami maintained that it was a casual one. "He (Nagenthran) always speaks to us. Even PMK MLAs come and talk to us in the lobby. Likewise, he came and spoke to us in general, and there is nothing more to it," Palaniswami clarified.

