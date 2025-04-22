EPS convenes district secretaries' meeting to iron out differences over AIADMK-BJP alliance

CHENNAI: Ahead of the all-important executive committee meeting scheduled on May 2, the AIADMK leadership has invited district secretaries for a preparatory meeting on April 25, aiming to iron out any differences of opinion regarding the alliance with the BJP.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami issued a statement inviting all district secretaries to attend the meeting at the party headquarters and urged them to be present without fail. According to party insiders, the meeting is intended to ensure a smooth and unified executive committee session. The party leadership is expected to underscore the importance of the BJP alliance and work to bring everyone onto the same page.

While talks of discontent have surfaced among some of the second- and third-rung leaders regarding the alliance, the leadership is reportedly taking calculated steps to address and resolve any internal differences. A few days ago, the party leader also issued a gag order to senior leaders and functionaries to refrain from making any statement regarding the alliance.

Meanwhile, the party’s resolution committee, comprising senior leaders S P Velumani, S Semmalai, R B Udhayakumar, D Jayakumar and Pollachi V Jayaraman, convened on Monday to draft the resolutions to be presented at the executive meeting.

One key resolution will express gratitude to general secretary Palaniswami for his decisive actions to revitalise the party and work towards reinstating the AIADMK regime, said the sources, adding, “The resolutions have been carefully worded to endorse the decisions taken by our party leader on key matters, particularly with regard to alliances.”