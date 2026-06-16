Tongues wag as BJP leaders meet Rajinikanth

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, accompanied by party national secretary and state in-charge Arvind Menon, met the actor along with other functionaries, including state secretary 'Karate' R Thiagarajan and propaganda wing organiser Pandiyaraj.

The BJP described the interaction as a "courtesy meeting". In a statement posted on social media, Nainar Nagenthran said the leaders presented Rajinikanth with special publications detailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 years in office and the Centre's flagship development initiatives.