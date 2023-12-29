Tongue sharp, but heart made of gold

CHENNAI: There were big stars and leaders before and after him, including some who were better in their craft and craftiness. But there are few equals to Vijayakant, the human, whose magnanimity shone brighter than all of them.

During the years when he was active in films, none went hungry on his sets; he made sure they were provided with the same food given to him. Years later, even after income from acting dried up, anyone who was hungry could visit his marriage hall (that became the party HQ) or home.

That perhaps explains why hundreds turned up at the headquarters of DMDK in Koyambedu, outside the gate, on the road and even perched on the flyover. Even more were the number of people across the State who were glued to their phone screens, listening to his no-holds-barred comments against his political rivals.

When he launched the party, the State’s political sky was lorded over by M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, two massive stars who left little space for anyone else. But that did not dissuade Vijayakant, who took on both the titans at once. He crisscrossed Tamil Nadu delivering sharp speeches, criticising them for their failings as leaders and rulers.

The pinnacle his party reached was in 2011 when it became the principal opposition party by virtue of winning the second highest number of seats (in alliance with the AIADMK) and Vijayakant became the Leader of Opposition. Critics say his downfall happened just a few months later after he was involved in an acerbic war of words with the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

As an actor and also as a politician, he had his failings. But the man had the heart of gold, say many who have been at the receiving end of his largesse.