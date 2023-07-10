Begin typing your search...

Tomatoes to be sold in 300 more PDS shops in TN

Earlier, the 'red hot' tomatoes were being sold in 82 PDS shops (32 in North Chennai and 25 each in Central and South Chennai) in Chennai at Rs 60/kg, nearly half the rate it is sold in the open market.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 July 2023 12:05 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-10 12:19:22  )
Tomatoes to be sold in 300 more PDS shops in TN
(L-R): MK Stalin; Representative Image

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that tomatoes will be sold in 300 more PDS shops in the state.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, Cooperatives Minister KR Periyakaruppan, Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam and other senior government officials in a meeting on Monday at the Secretariat discussed the steps to be taken to keep prices of vegetables in control.

The initiative has been welcomed by the public as it would reduce the spending burden on Tomatoes, an essential ingredient in Indian cuisine.

Tamil Nadu GovernmentChief Minister MK StalinTomatoesAgriculture Minister MRK PanneerselvamIndian cuisine
Online Desk

