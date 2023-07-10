Tomatoes to be sold in 300 more PDS shops in TN

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that tomatoes will be sold in 300 more PDS shops in the state.



Chief Minister MK Stalin, Cooperatives Minister KR Periyakaruppan, Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam and other senior government officials in a meeting on Monday at the Secretariat discussed the steps to be taken to keep prices of vegetables in control.

Earlier, the 'red hot' tomatoes were being sold in 82 PDS shops (32 in North Chennai and 25 each in Central and South Chennai) in Chennai at Rs 60/kg, nearly half the rate it is sold in the open market.

The initiative has been welcomed by the public as it would reduce the spending burden on Tomatoes, an essential ingredient in Indian cuisine.