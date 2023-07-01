Tomatoes sold for Rs 120 per kg in Chennai markets

CHENNAI: The prices of tomatoes continue to spike in the city markets due to a shortage in supply from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

The wholesale prices skyrocketed to Rs 100 per kg, and retail rates reached Rs 120 to Rs 130 per kg in the city, the rates are expected to increase further in a week.

Traders said that the supply would stabilise only after the third crop cultivation that commences in the mid of July.

The market usually receives 90 to 100 trucks when the tomato was sold for Rs 20 per kg, whereas now only 30 load trucks arrive at the market. The supply would remain unstable or decrease further in the next few days, and the prices might spike up to Rs 100 per kg in wholesale, and the retail shops may sell it for Rs 150 per kg, market sources said.

The State government has decided to sell tomatoes for Rs 60 per kg through government-run farm fresh outlets. The initiative has been welcomed by the public as it would reduce the spending burden on Tomatoes, an essential ingredient in Indian cuisine.