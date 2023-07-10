Begin typing your search...

Tomatoes cost less at State’s Uzhavar Santhais

On Sunday, 1.25 tonnes of tomatoes were marketed through ‘uzhavar santhais’ at a reasonable price, sources said.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 July 2023 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-09 22:31:04.0  )
Tomatoes cost less at State’s Uzhavar Santhais
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MADURAI: The District Administration through the Horticulture Department has swung into action to curb the rising prices of tomatoes.

Now, a kilogram of the fruit is priced at Rs120 by vendors at public places in parts of Madurai, whereas the same quantity is sold at Rs 90 at ‘uzhavar santhais’.

On Sunday, 1.25 tonnes of tomatoes were marketed through ‘uzhavar santhais’ at a reasonable price, sources said.

On a daily average, 5.18 tonnes of tomatoes are being sold through ‘uzhavar santhais’ at seven locations including Chokkikulam, Annanagar, Palanganatham, Anaiyur, Melur, Thirumangalam and Usilampatti.

Among these locations, the maximum sale of 1.8 tonnes of tomato was achieved at Chokkikulam.

TamilnaduUzhavar SanthaisHorticulture DepartmentChokkikulamThirumangalam
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X