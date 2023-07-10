Tomatoes cost less at State’s Uzhavar Santhais

MADURAI: The District Administration through the Horticulture Department has swung into action to curb the rising prices of tomatoes.

Now, a kilogram of the fruit is priced at Rs120 by vendors at public places in parts of Madurai, whereas the same quantity is sold at Rs 90 at ‘uzhavar santhais’.

On Sunday, 1.25 tonnes of tomatoes were marketed through ‘uzhavar santhais’ at a reasonable price, sources said.

On a daily average, 5.18 tonnes of tomatoes are being sold through ‘uzhavar santhais’ at seven locations including Chokkikulam, Annanagar, Palanganatham, Anaiyur, Melur, Thirumangalam and Usilampatti.

Among these locations, the maximum sale of 1.8 tonnes of tomato was achieved at Chokkikulam.