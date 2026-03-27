Tomato prices drop to Rs 10 a kg in Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: Tomato prices in Tirunelveli district have plunged to as low as Rs 10 per kg, as a surge in yield coupled with a drop in consumption has created a supply glut in local markets, said a report by Daily Thanthi.
The increased arrivals at the Nainar Kulam market in Tirunelveli have further pushed prices down, with farmers struggling to secure better rates for their produce.
The fall in demand is also linked to disruptions caused by the ongoing West Asian conflict, which has led to a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders.
Several hotels have reduced their menu to include only vada, avial, and poori, while roadside tea stalls have stopped selling onion vadas and chutneys.
Some small eateries have also shut operations temporarily.
As a result, consumption of vegetables, including tomatoes and capsicum, has declined, worsening the price drop.
On Thursday, tomatoes were sold at Rs 10 per kg, while first-grade varieties fetched around Rs 15 per kg. Ballari tomatoes were priced between Rs 18 and Rs 20 per kg.