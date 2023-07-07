Tom and Jerry fight in Tamil Nadu; slams Tamilisai

CHENNAI: The Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday lauded the 'Puducherry Model' and slammed the 'Tamil Nadu Model' as there are 'Tom and Jerry' Governor and Chief Minister in the state.



"The best government is when the Governor and the Chief Minister work together for the people. A good example is that if the Governor and the Chief Minister work in harmony, the welfare schemes can be implemented well in the state and this is called 'Puducherry Model' and this is the double engine sarkar of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, " Tamilisai said in a statement alluding to the repeated clashes between TN Governor RN Ravi and CM M K Stalin.



Recalling her late night meeting with Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Tamilisai said that Puducherry CM had been waiting to meet the Lieutenant Governor till 12.30 am to discuss the implementation of welfare schemes ahead of the Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's visit to Puducherry.



"I was traveling to Puducherry from Chennai and I was stuck in traffic. It took too late to reach Puduchery Raj Nivas and the CM of Puducherry N Rangasamy had been waiting to meet me till 12.30 am on Thursday. Later we met and discussed the implementation of welfare schemes in the Union Territory. This is the 'Puducherry Model' and this is the double engine sarkar of PM Modi. But in Tamil Nadu the Governor and CM are like 'Tom and Jerry' and they cannot work together for the welfare of the people, " she added.



Notably, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on July 5 said that the Governors should remain apolitical and refrain from meeting the press every day, making statements about the government.

