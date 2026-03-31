Toll fee hike is anti-people, slams Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday (March 31) criticised the proposed increase in toll fees across the state, describing it as an unjust burden on the public and urging the Union government to reconsider the decision.
In a statement, Selvaperunthagai said toll charges at 68 plazas in Tamil Nadu are set to be revised from midnight on April 1, affecting key national highways that pass through Sriperumbudur, Vanagaram, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Nanguneri, Vaniyambadi, Viralimalai, Kappalur, Kaniyur, Athur and Theni.
He said the hike, estimated between 3 per cent and 5 per cent, could increase fees by about Rs 5 for cars and up to Rs 100 for heavy vehicles. He warned that the revision would have a cascading effect on the prices of essential commodities due to higher transportation costs.
Selvaperunthagai pointed out that private buses, tourist vehicles and goods carriers that cross multiple toll plazas daily would face a significant rise in operating expenses.
He added that the increase could also lead to traffic congestion on rural roads, road damage and safety concerns as drivers may seek to avoid toll routes.
He further said repeated toll hikes could push State transport undertakings into financial distress, potentially resulting in bus fare increases. Alleging poor road quality and inadequate maintenance, he said the public was not receiving services commensurate with the fees paid.
Terming the move anti-people, he urged the Union government to review the decision and provide relief to the public and the transport sector.