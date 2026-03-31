Toll fee hike is anti-people, slams Selvaperunthagai

In a statement, Selvaperunthagai said toll charges at 68 plazas in Tamil Nadu are set to be revised from midnight on April 1, affecting key national highways that pass through Sriperumbudur, Vanagaram, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Nanguneri, Vaniyambadi, Viralimalai, Kappalur, Kaniyur, Athur and Theni.

He said the hike, estimated between 3 per cent and 5 per cent, could increase fees by about Rs 5 for cars and up to Rs 100 for heavy vehicles. He warned that the revision would have a cascading effect on the prices of essential commodities due to higher transportation costs.