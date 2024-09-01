Toll fee hike at 25 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu comes into effect today

CHENNAI: The hike in fees at 25 toll plazas on national highways in the state has come into effect today (September 1, 2024).

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has hiked the toll fee at the 25 plazas by 5 per to 7 per cent.

The fare for vehicles crossing these toll plazas will go up by Rs 5 to Rs 150 a trip, depending on the type of vehicle.

Currently, the state has 67 functional toll plazas set up by the NHAI.

Among them, the user fee is revised in 25 toll gates every year on September 1, while the rest of the plazas undergo fee revision on April 1. However, due to elections, toll fee was increased only by June this year.

The NHAI had hiked the toll fee by Rs 5 to Rs 25, depending on the vehicle category at 34 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu in June.

The toll plazas in Tamil Nadu collected a whopping Rs 4,221 crore in 2023-24 which is 10 per cent more than Rs 3,817 crore collected in 2022-23.