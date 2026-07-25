Toll charges on national highways hiked again; truckers hit hardest

The latest revision, the second since May this year, has led to a steeper hike for commercial vehicles.

Trucks, multi-axle and oversized vehicles have seen the sharpest increase, with toll charges rising by around Rs 25-30 at several plazas. For cars, jeeps and other light motor vehicles, the increase is largely confined to return-trip fares at some toll plazas. The monthly pass for local private vehicle owners residing within 20 km of a toll plaza has also been raised from Rs 350-360.

Tamil Nadu has nearly 7,000 km of National Highways and 80 toll plazas. User fees at 66 plazas are revised annually on April 1, while the remaining plazas are revised on September 1. This year’s April revision was deferred because of the Assembly election Model Code of Conduct and came into effect only on May 23. NHAI has now notified revised rates at plazas including Paranur, Athur, Nallur and Mathur.