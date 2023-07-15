Tokens, application forms for Magalir Urimai Thogai to be issued from July 20

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced that it would start issuing tokens and application forms from July 20 to get enrolled into the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.

The application form will have questions about the applicant such as the person's name, marital status, contact number, EB number, Aadhaar number, Ration card number and whether they reside in a rented or an own house.

The Chennai Corporation has announced it would set up 3,200 camps for the purpose of enrolling into this scheme.