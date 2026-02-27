Toddler's death: DMK man arrested under Pocso in Krishnagiri

The child’s mother, aged 24, had been living separately from her 28-year-old husband due to a family dispute and had returned to her parental home in Krishnagiri district with the child. On December 11, she took the child to a private hospital, reportedly citing health concerns. Doctors declared the child brought dead.

The father subsequently lodged a complaint at the Ancheti police station expressing suspicion over the circumstances of his daughter’s death. Police initially registered a case of suspicious death before further investigation and the autopsy findings led to the arrest.

Further investigation is ongoing.