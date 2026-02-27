Tamil Nadu

Toddler's death: DMK man arrested under Pocso in Krishnagiri

According to a Daily Thanthi report, police identified the accused as Periyanayakam (40) DMK functionary, a resident of Kommaikadu village near Jesurajapuram. He was arrested by Anchetty police after the post-mortem report indicated internal injuries.
CHENNAI: A man has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act in connection with the death of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Krishnagiri district, following an investigation prompted by the child’s father’s complaint.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, police identified the accused as Periyanayakam (40) DMK functionary, a resident of Kommaikadu village near Jesurajapuram. He was arrested by Anchetty police after the post-mortem report indicated internal injuries. Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the Pocso Act and other applicable laws. The accused was produced before the Krishnagiri court and remanded to judicial custody at the Dharmapuri sub-jail.

The child’s mother, aged 24, had been living separately from her 28-year-old husband due to a family dispute and had returned to her parental home in Krishnagiri district with the child. On December 11, she took the child to a private hospital, reportedly citing health concerns. Doctors declared the child brought dead.

The father subsequently lodged a complaint at the Ancheti police station expressing suspicion over the circumstances of his daughter’s death. Police initially registered a case of suspicious death before further investigation and the autopsy findings led to the arrest.

Further investigation is ongoing.

