Toddler killed as woman's dupatta gets entangled in bike wheel near Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: A one-and-a-half-year-old boy was killed and his parents sustained serious injuries after a motorcycle lost control and crashed near Tiruporur in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday (June 16).
The incident occurred when the mother's dupatta got entangled in the vehicle's rear wheel.
The deceased child was identified as Visagan, son of Pushparaj (29) and Pavithra (23) of Ammanampakkam village near Tirukazhukundram.
Pushparaj was travelling on a motorcycle with his wife and child from Tirukazhukundram to Tiruporur on Tuesday for personal work.
While they were travelling near Manamathi village on the Tirukazhukundram-Tiruporur Road, Pavithra's dupatta, which was hanging loose, reportedly got caught in the motorcycle's rear wheel. As a result, the rider lost balance and the bike overturned, throwing all three onto the road.
Motorists travelling behind them alerted emergency services, and the injured were taken by a 108 ambulance to the Government Hospital in Tiruporur.
Doctors who examined them declared Visagan brought dead. Pushparaj and Pavithra, who suffered serious injuries, were later referred to the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.
Further investigation is under way.