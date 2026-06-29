Toddler dies hours after receiving polio drops near Cuddalore

After reaching home, Rajam fed the child milk and put him to sleep. When she checked on him later in the afternoon, Hariharan was found unconscious. His parents immediately rushed him to the Thookanampakkam Government Health Centre, from where he was referred to the Government Hospital in Cuddalore for advanced treatment.

However, doctors there declared that the child had died on the way to the hospital. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and doctors said the cause of death can be confirmed only after the autopsy report. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.