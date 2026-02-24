Toda man found dead in Nilgiris, tiger attack suspected

The incident sparked protests by villagers and briefly disrupted traffic on the hillpath. This follows recent spotting of big cats prowling in neighbourhoods.

The victim was identified as Sabushtal Kuttan of the Toda tribal community. He had gone missing on Monday evening and was found dead in a forest patch near Chinnagadamund tribal settlement on Tuesday morning.

Villagers discovered the partially consumed body and alerted officials of the forest department.

A forest team rushed to the spot and recovered the body, which was later sent for a post-mortem. Preliminary examination by the forest officials suggests that the tribal man may have been killed by either a leopard or a tiger when he ventured into the forest area.