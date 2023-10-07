To upgrade schools, Edu dept brings in 5.60L former students under one campaign

CHENNAI: The education department along with school heads have registered a staggering 5.60 lakh former students in the ongoing school loyalty and pledge campaign.

This initiative, aimed at bolstering government schools, set a minimum participation rate of 25 per cent, which was achieved by September 30th.

According to department officials, the active participation of 3.88 lakh former students who have enthusiastically embraced their roles in supporting the improvement of government schools across Tamil Nadu, has been the most commendable.

To facilitate effective engagement with these dedicated former students, a series of strategies had been implemented.

The government has expedited communication by sharing the details of who pledged their loyalty among former students with the respective district chief education officers via email, ensuring swift interaction with the relevant schools.

Subsequently, former students were also encouraged to initiate discussions with school authorities.

"The open dialogue allowed the former students to address their contributions and the specific needs of the schools they are connected with. To streamline this process, a dedicated webpage on the school's official website has been created,"said a department official.

Moreover, to maintain transparency and efficiency, all rewards, whether in the form of goods or cash, will be exclusively processed through the school's official website https://nammaschooltnschoolsgov.in/.