To tackle human-animal conflicts: Two captive elephants brought to Chadivayal camp

The elephants, Muthu (24) and Cauvery (17), from Kozhikamuthi elephant camp in the Anaimalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), arrived at Chadivayal late at night along with their mahouts.

Forest officials said both elephants are acclimatising well to their new surroundings. “Upon arrival, Muthu and Cauvery have begun adapting to the camp environment and are being closely monitored by their handlers,” an official said.