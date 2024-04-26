To increase revenue, TN plans to have more sub-registrar offices

CHENNAI: To increase the revenue through deed registration, the Tamil Nadu Registration Department has decided to bifurcate the high-revenue Sub-Registrar offices into two across the State.

The new move would also help the public by reducing the waiting time during the registration process, which runs into a few hours.

According to the internal letter sent by the Additional Inspector General of Registration to the Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) of nine zones on April 23, 2024, available with DT Next, the department has decided to undergo the delimitation exercise for 582 sub-registrar offices, functioning at the 52 registration districts across the State.

“As the Registration department is considering the delimitation of Sub-Registrar offices, All the DIGs are requested to examine the functioning of Sub-Registrar (SR) offices under their respective zone,” the internal circular read. The department has directed the DIGs to find out the SR offices where more deeds are registered and consider delimitation of the SR offices with the nearest SR office or a new one.

However, the department has advised DIGs to identify SR offices, where number of deed registrations is comparatively lower than normal, and recommend the possibilities of merger by delimiting their revenue villages. The additional IG also asked for a complete report by April 29 with 11 details.

The DIGs were asked to furnish the details such as the date of establishment of the SR office, details of villages with boundaries attached to the SR office, jurisdiction of revenue taluk, and the total number of deed registrations completed in the last three fiscals (2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24) with village wise registration details. Also, the details of SR offices with fewer deed registrations and the distance between the new SR office and the existing one in the nearest village will be evaluated.

The logistics required for the proposed new SR office and the estimated expenditure for the same should be furnished before April 29, 2024.

Speaking to DT Next, a senior official with the State Registration Department said the objective of the delimitation is to increase the revenue of the Registration Department and ensure a hassle-free and convenient service to the public. “The delimitation process of SR offices is purely for administrative reasons and for the convenience of the public. By bifurcating revenue villages under high-volume SR offices or merging them with nearby low-volume SR offices, delays in deed registration for the public will be reduced. The workload of SR officials will also be reduced,” the official said, preferring anonymity.