To fix loss, Tangedco tells officials to cross check meter readings

CHENNAI: Tangedco has instructed field officials to inspect at least 10 per cent service connections to ensure wrongful subsidy claims by consumers.

The effort is directed at breaking the nexus between the consumers and assessors who allegedly enter into an agreement to cheat Tangedco, leading to a loss of revenue. The company suspects that the wrong meter readings entry is done by assessors to claim subsidy. The field officers are asked to ensure they conduct door-to-door visits and inspect meter readings for discrepancies. Field officers, revenue supervisors, assistant engineers and assessment officers are being asked to do routine visits to check readings, said a Tangedco official as Tangedco sees a systemic racket, which robs the company of its due revenue.

On their part, the assessors complain that there are a lot of unfilled vacancies which lead to an increase in workload. It forces them to resort to fixing meter reading and collecting bills at the counters. “The management is hesitating to fill up vacancies citing installation of smart meters. Once the smart meters are installed in the domestic consumer premises, door-to-door reading is not needed. All the data can be checked online,” an official said.

K Saravanan, a consumer at Surapet complained that mandatory bi-monthly readings are not taken on time leading to a loss of subsidy, if the consumption crosses 500 units. “The assessor comes for meter reading at least a week after the end of the 60-day cycle in my locality. So, it is a loss for the consumers. Tangedco should take steps to ensure meter readings are done in time,” he demanded.