To bring down pollution, 565 autos in Rameswaram to use CNG

MADURAI: The auto-rickshaw owners and drivers in Rameswaram of Ramanathapuram district have come forward to operate their vehicles using compressed natural gas (CNG) to reduce vehicular air pollution.

Rameswaram, a municipal town on the Pamban Island, is widely known as a place for pilgrimage and largely attracts tourists from various parts across the country.

The District Administration has stepped up efforts to create a pollution free environment in Rameswaram, Collector B. Vishnu Chandran said on Saturday.

A total of 565 licensed auto rickshaws were functional in parts of Rameswaram taluk and at a meeting convened with these auto operators, they gave their consent to equip their vehicles with the CNG within December 15 this year, he said.