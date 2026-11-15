To attract investors, TN mandates industrial approvals within 21 days

At its first meeting of the TNIPC chaired by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar at the Secretariat on Friday, the commission reviewed the progress of investment projects worth over Rs 1.14 lakh crore and discussed measures to accelerate industrial development, simplify business approvals and boost exports. Senior officials from various departments and representatives of leading industrial organisations attended the meeting.

According to an official statement, 112 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) involving investments of over Rs 1.14 lakh crore and promising employment opportunities for 1,42,271 people have been signed since May 6. Of these, 83 projects have reached the land acquisition stage or beyond, accounting for 74.11% progress in implementation.

The commission also reviewed 37 industry-related announcements made under the Vetri Tamilagam Vision Document, of which implementation has commenced for 18.