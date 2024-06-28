TNUHDB tenements will be reconstructed at cost of Rs 1,146 crore: CM Stalin informs House

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday informed the state assembly that all dilapidated buildings of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) buildings will be upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs 1,146 crore.

Making the announcement under Rule 110 of the State Assembly, CM Stalin said the run-down houses would be rehabilitated within the next three years."The TNUHDB is currently maintaining 1,93,891 tenements across the state. Of these, 28,643 tenements have been found to be residentially dilapidated by the expert team. All these will be reconstructed within the next three years," he said.

Stalin added that in the first phase (2024-25), projects in areas like East Coast Road, Kodungaiyur, and VOC Nagar in Chennai along wiith 6,746 tenements in Thanjavur and Trichy districts would be reconstructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,146 crore.

"The state government is focusing on rehabilitating old TNUHDB tenements. In Chennai and other cities, the TNUHDB has decided to reconstruct the tenements built decades ago that have deteriorated due to long-term use and climatic conditions, by conducting a systematic survey. After the construction works, the tenements will be allocated to the families who previously lived there and other poor people, living in the vicinity of the project areas," the Chief Minister detailed.