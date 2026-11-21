CHENNAI: A report by the State Planning Commission stated that the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) has constructed 1.26 lakh tenements for slum dwellers across the city over the past two decades, with a majority of the beneficiaries relocated from the margins of the Cooum and Adyar rivers.
Of the 1.26 lakh tenements, 60,102 houses (accounting for 47 per cent), were constructed in South Chennai, particularly in the Adyar and Sholinganallur zones.
In Central Chennai, 38,359 tenements were constructed in areas including Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam.
Although a large number of slum displacements took place in North Chennai, the number of tenements constructed in the region was comparatively lower. Around 28,366 tenements were built in Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Tondiarpet and Royapuram.
"Availability of land in South Chennai is higher compared to other zones of the city, which is the major reason for constructing a larger number of tenements in the southern parts," the State Planning Commission said.
The families living along the Cooum and Adyar river margins were relocated to various tenements constructed by the TNUHDB.
Around 19,787 families were allotted tenements by the TNUHDB. Of these, 13,484 families living along the Cooum margins were relocated to areas including Padappai, Tiruvottiyur, Ambattur, Perumbakkam and Maraimalai Nagar, the report said.
Similarly, families living along Adyar river margins were resettled in Thoraipakkam, Ezhil Nagar, Tambaram, Semmencherry and Perumbakkam.
The TNUHDB, formerly known as the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, began implementing major slum improvement programmes in Chennai in 1977. Over the past two decades, around 1.2 lakh families living in 503 slums across the city have benefited from various slum improvement programmes, the report said.
It further stated that over 1.26 lakh tenements had been constructed in Chennai, with an equal number of families relocated to these housing units as part of the State government's efforts to provide permanent housing for slum dwellers.