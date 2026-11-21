Of the 1.26 lakh tenements, 60,102 houses (accounting for 47 per cent), were constructed in South Chennai, particularly in the Adyar and Sholinganallur zones.

In Central Chennai, 38,359 tenements were constructed in areas including Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam.

Although a large number of slum displacements took place in North Chennai, the number of tenements constructed in the region was comparatively lower. Around 28,366 tenements were built in Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Tondiarpet and Royapuram.

"Availability of land in South Chennai is higher compared to other zones of the city, which is the major reason for constructing a larger number of tenements in the southern parts," the State Planning Commission said.