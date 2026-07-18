TNUEF seeks special law as nine suspected honour killings rock Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) general secretary P Suganthi has alleged that nine caste-based honour killings reported in the State over the past 60 days have raised serious concerns over Tamil Nadu's commitment to social justice and rationalist ideals.
Writing in the CPM mouthpiece, Theekkathir, Suganthi said the incidents reported between May and early July 2026, reflected a disturbing rise in caste-based violence. She claimed that organised caste propaganda on social media, including campaigns targeting inter-caste relationships, had fuelled hatred and division.
Suganthi alleged that the campaigns were aimed at preventing women from exercising their right to choose their life partners rather than addressing concerns over women's safety. She argued that such campaigns were rooted in patriarchal and caste-based ideologies and posed a threat to democratic values and individual freedom guaranteed under the Constitution.
Calling for urgent legislative intervention, she reiterated the Front's long-standing demand for a separate law to prevent caste-based honour killings.
Incidents reported between May and early July 2026 reflected a disturbing rise in caste-based violence
P Suganthi, TNUEF general secretary
She said the organisation had been pressing for such legislation for more than 15 years and recalled that a commission headed by retired Justice Basha had collected public opinions across the State on the issue. She urged the State government to examine the recommendations and introduce a dedicated Bill in the Assembly without delay.
Suganthi said the TNUEF had already prepared and submitted a model draft law. She contended that honour killings were not merely family crimes but often involved caste organisations, informal caste panchayats and wider social pressure. Therefore, she said, those who instigate, plan or financially support such crimes should also be held criminally liable.
She further called for greater protection for couples entering inter-caste marriages, stating that consenting adults have a constitutional right to marry a partner of their choice.
While stressing the need for a special law, Suganthi said legislation alone would not eradicate deeply rooted caste prejudices. She called for educational institutions, the media and people's movements to work together to counter caste hatred and promote a democratic culture that respects women's autonomy and the right of young people to choose their life partners.