TNUEF seeks special law as nine suspected honour killings rock Tamil Nadu

Writing in the CPM mouthpiece, Theekkathir, Suganthi said the incidents reported between May and early July 2026, reflected a disturbing rise in caste-based violence. She claimed that organised caste propaganda on social media, including campaigns targeting inter-caste relationships, had fuelled hatred and division.

Suganthi alleged that the campaigns were aimed at preventing women from exercising their right to choose their life partners rather than addressing concerns over women's safety. She argued that such campaigns were rooted in patriarchal and caste-based ideologies and posed a threat to democratic values and individual freedom guaranteed under the Constitution.

Calling for urgent legislative intervention, she reiterated the Front's long-standing demand for a separate law to prevent caste-based honour killings.