TNUAVC to tie up with drone-making companies across country

CHENNAI: The state-owned Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Corporation (TNUAVC) under Higher Education Department has decided to tie up with companies making drones and providing related services across the country to develop an ecosystem for drones and innovation in the State.
TNUAVC has been established to cater the drone-based needs of various departments of the state government through drone-based solutions and services.
At present, the corporation is exploring various possibilities of utilising drone related technologies in collaboration with various agencies like Municipal Administration, Agricultural department, Police, Forest, Water Resources, Disaster Management to enhance the quality of governance and quality of life of the citizens of the State.
A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that TNUAVC has engaged to enlist drone related companies such as manufacturing organisations and service providing firms. “The vendor should have a drone manufacturing facility and the experience of supplying a minimum of five drones to government agencies. Each vendor should be certified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for R&D,” added the official. “The service providing company will have experience in providing mapping and spraying through their drone products.”
He pointed out the company should have provided services through drones to government agencies. “Before selecting, we’ll scrutinise the list of states in India where they handled the services. There will be an expert committee to select both company and service providing firms to have agreement with the TNUAVC.”