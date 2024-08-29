TNTEU registrar relieved after reports of B.Ed exam paper leak

CHENNAI: The registrar of state-owned Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) was relieved from his post, following the alleged leak of the B.Ed second year fourth semester question paper on social media.

The university has made alternative arrangements for the exam which was held on Thursday.

Fourth semester exams for B.Ed students at at TNTEU began from August 27 for both first year and second year students.

TNTEU sources said that the question paper of 'Creating an Inclusive School', a fourth semester exam for second year students, was reportedly leaked on social media on Wednesday, a day before it was scheduled to be held.

With regard to change in the pattern of the exam,

TNTEU Controller of Examination P Ganesan, in a circular, said that (alternative) question papers for 'Creating an Inclusive School' exam were sent to the concerned examination centre login. Accordingly, the chief superintendent of the examination centre was asked to download and take a printout of the question paper to conduct the exam on time.

Though the university officially did not reveal that the question paper was leaked, in another circular, the institution said that N Ramakrishnan was relieved from the post of registrar and K Rajasekaran was appointed as the new registrar.

As it was also reported that question papers of previous exams were leaked, the university has set up a committee to probe the issue immediately.

At present, the university governs 664 colleges of education including 7 government, 14 government aided, and 643 self-financing institutions.