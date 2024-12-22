TNSTEF to protest urging State govt to fulfil poll promises

CHENNAI: The CITU-affiliated Tamil Nadu State Transport Employees Federation (TNSTEF) will hold a dharna in the city on January 9, urging the DMK government to fulfil its electoral promises to the transport corporation workers.

The protest would be presided over by CITU state president A Soundararajan in front of Pallavan Illam on January 9 (Thursday), seeking to fulfil long pending demands, said TNSTEF general secretary Arumuganainar.

TNSTEF has demanded the state transport department expedite talks on the 15th wage revision agreement. The 14th wage revision agreement ended on August 31, 2023. From September 1, 2023, the 15th wage revision agreement should have come into effect.

The union also demanded the State government to fulfil its electoral promises made to the transport corporation workers. DMK had promised to implement the old pension scheme for the transport corporation workers. The pension scheme for transport employees was introduced in 1998 during the DMK period and was discontinued on April 1, 2003, during the AIADMK period. “The scheme will be implemented again to benefit all transport employees,” the manifesto said.

TNSTEF also urged the transport department to implement the court orders. The department has gone on appeal against the Madras High Court order in favour of the retired employees to increase the dearness allowance which was not hiked since January 1, 2016. “All the terminal benefits should be paid immediately after the retirement of the transport corporation workers without any delay,” it demanded.