TNSTC to run special buses for weekend rush

CHENNAI: Anticipating a surge in passenger traffic for muhurthams, weekend and summer holidays, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has planned to operate special buses across the State.
According to the State Express Transport Corporation Managing Director, increased travel demand is expected between May 8 and 10, covering the weekend.
From Kilambakkam, 685 buses will be operated on May 8 and 735 buses on May 10 to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. From Koyambedu, 120 buses will be operated on May 8 and 9 to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. From Madhavaram, 25 buses will be operated on May 8 and 9. In addition, 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.
With demand expected to increase further, passengers undertaking long-distance travel have been advised to book tickets in advance through the TNSTC website or mobile application to avoid last-minute congestion.