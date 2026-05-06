TNSTC to run special buses for weekend rush

According to the State Express Transport Corporation Managing Director, increased travel demand is expected between May 8 and 10, covering the weekend.

From Kilambakkam, 685 buses will be operated on May 8 and 735 buses on May 10 to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. From Koyambedu, 120 buses will be operated on May 8 and 9 to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. From Madhavaram, 25 buses will be operated on May 8 and 9. In addition, 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.