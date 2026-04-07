TNSTC to run special buses for long weekend, Tamil New Year

According to State Express Transport Corporation Managing Director, increased travel demand is expected between April 10 and April 14, covering the weekend (April 10, 11 and 12) and Tamil New Year on April 14.

From Kilambakkam, 575 buses will be operated on April 10 and 395 buses on April 11 to destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. From Koyambedu, 100 buses will be operated on April 10 and 90 buses on April 11 to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. From Madhavaram, 24 buses will be operated on April 10 and April 11. In addition, 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.