TNSTC to run special buses for long weekend, Tamil New Year

CHENNAI: Anticipating a surge in passenger traffic during the extended weekend and Tamil New Year, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations (TNSTC) have planned to operate additional special buses across the State.
According to State Express Transport Corporation Managing Director, increased travel demand is expected between April 10 and April 14, covering the weekend (April 10, 11 and 12) and Tamil New Year on April 14.
From Kilambakkam, 575 buses will be operated on April 10 and 395 buses on April 11 to destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. From Koyambedu, 100 buses will be operated on April 10 and 90 buses on April 11 to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. From Madhavaram, 24 buses will be operated on April 10 and April 11. In addition, 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.
For the return journey, 735 special buses will be operated on April 12 (Sunday) and April 14 (Tuesday) from various parts of the State to Chennai and Bengaluru, based on passenger demand.
With demand expected to increase further, passengers undertaking long-distance travel have been advised to book tickets in advance through the TNSTC website or mobile application to avoid last-minute congestion.