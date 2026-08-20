TNSTC to ply 2,675 special buses to clear weekend rush

From the Kilambakkam terminus, special buses to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur will be operated.

A total of 890 buses will ply on August 21 and 820 buses on August 22.

From the CMBT, special buses to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru will be operated.

One hundred and ten buses will be operated each on August 21 and 22. In addition, 200 special buses from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore will ply to various destinations.