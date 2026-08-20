TNSTC to ply 2,675 special buses to clear weekend rush

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations announced 2,675 special buses across the state to manage the expected passenger rush during the weekend (August 21-23).
From the Kilambakkam terminus, special buses to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur will be operated.
A total of 890 buses will ply on August 21 and 820 buses on August 22.
From the CMBT, special buses to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru will be operated.
One hundred and ten buses will be operated each on August 21 and 22. In addition, 200 special buses from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore will ply to various destinations.
From the Madhavaram Bus Terminus, special buses will run to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Vellore, Hosur and Puducherry.
Eighty special buses will be operated each on August 21 and 22.
To facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru from their hometowns, 465 special buses will also be operated from various parts of the state on August 23.
So far, 18,762 passengers have booked tickets for Friday, 10,461 have booked for Saturday, and 17,678 passengers have booked for Sunday, taking the total number of advance bookings to 46,901.
The number is expected to increase further in the coming days.
Additional officials have been deployed at major bus terminals to monitor the operation of the special services.
Passengers can book tickets in advance through the TNSTC mobile app or the www.tnstc.in website.