TNSTC to operate special buses for May Day long weekend rush, Tiruvannamalai full moon festival

For the full moon festival at Tiruvannamalai, special buses will be operated from 9.50 pm on April 30 to 11.07 pm on May 1 for devotees travelling from Chennai and other parts of the State.

From Kilambakkam, 548 buses will be operated on April 30, 565 on May 1 and 35 on May 2. From Madhavaram, 186 buses will be operated on April 30 and 174 on May 1. From Adyar, 55 buses will be operated on April 30 and 50 on May 1. Additional services will also be operated from Koyambedu.

In total, 11,823 special buses will be operated from Chennai and other places to Tiruvannamalai during the period, in addition to regular services.

The State Express Transport Corporation will operate 40 air-conditioned sleeper and seater buses from Kilambakkam to Tiruvannamalai on May 1. Services will also be operated from Madurai, Salem, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Bengaluru.

Passengers undertaking long-distance travel have been advised to book tickets in advance through the official website or mobile application to avoid last-minute congestion. Officials have been deployed at all bus terminals to monitor operations and ensure smooth travel arrangements.