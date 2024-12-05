Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Dec 2024 10:54 PM IST
    TNSTC to operate special buses for Karthigai Deepam
    Special buses services planned from January 16 to 18 to ensure the return of passengers

    CHENNAI: To cater to the demands of devotees for the Karthigai Deepam festival in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate 300 special buses from Madurai region, which includes Madurai, Dindigul and Virudhunagar, apart from regular service.

    The festival is scheduled to be held on December 13 and hence, special bus services would be made operational from December 12 to 15. The devotees need not wait for unreserved buses to board on to Tiruvannamalai.

    To avoid rush and save time, the Tiruvannamalai-bound devotees could book tickets in advance through https://www.tnstc.in and also through TNSTC mobile app, a statement said.

    Karthigai Deepam FestivalTNSTC busesspecial buses
    DTNEXT Bureau

