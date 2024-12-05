TNSTC to operate special buses for Karthigai Deepam

CHENNAI: To cater to the demands of devotees for the Karthigai Deepam festival in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate 300 special buses from Madurai region, which includes Madurai, Dindigul and Virudhunagar, apart from regular service.

The festival is scheduled to be held on December 13 and hence, special bus services would be made operational from December 12 to 15. The devotees need not wait for unreserved buses to board on to Tiruvannamalai.

To avoid rush and save time, the Tiruvannamalai-bound devotees could book tickets in advance through https://www.tnstc.in and also through TNSTC mobile app, a statement said.