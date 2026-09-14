TNSTC to operate 4,095 special buses for post-Vinayagar Chaturthi rush

CHENNAI: As a large number of people are expected to return to Chennai following the Vinayagar Chaturthi festival and the long weekend, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations have made arrangements to operate 4,095 special buses to the city on Monday (September 14) and Tuesday (September 15).
According to a Daily Thanthi report, around 2.31 lakh people travelled from Chennai to various parts of Tamil Nadu through State Transport Corporation buses on September 11 and 12.
With the holidays coming to an end, officials expect a significant number of passengers to return to Chennai on September 14 and 15.
To facilitate the return journey, 2,240 special buses will be operated in addition to regular services on September 14. These include 255 buses from Trichy, 300 from Madurai and Dindigul, 200 from Salem, 195 from Krishnagiri, Hosur and Vellore, and 50 each from Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi.
Another 225 buses will operate from Kumbakonam, 325 from Tiruvannamalai and 185 from Villupuram, while 305 buses will be operated from other towns.
On September 15, a total of 1,325 special buses have been planned for services to the Kilambakkam bus terminus. These include 105 buses from Trichy, 75 each from Madurai and Dindigul, 75 from Salem, 200 from Krishnagiri, Hosur and Vellore, and 20 from Coimbatore.
The plan also includes 10 buses each from Tirunelveli, Nagercoil and Tenkasi, 15 from Thoothukudi, 125 from Kumbakonam, 175 from Tiruvannamalai and 85 from Villupuram. Another 420 buses will operate from other towns.
Together, 3,565 special buses have been planned for services to the Kilambakkam bus terminus on September 14 and 15.
Furthermore, a total of 4,095 special buses are planned, including 160 special buses to the Madhavaram bus terminus and 370 special buses to the Koyambedu bus terminus via the East Coast Road.
The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has also made arrangements to facilitate passengers arriving at Kilambakkam and ensure their onward travel to Chennai and its suburbs.
Accordingly, 400 additional trips using 50 special buses will be operated from Kilambakkam to various destinations in Chennai during the evening and night of September 14. Another 150 additional trips will begin in the early hours of September 15.
Additional city bus services have also been arranged from Chennai Central, Egmore and Tambaram railway stations to various parts of the city and suburbs.