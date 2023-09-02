TNSTC Tiruchy region distributes 2.14 lakh free bus passes to students

Begin typing your search...

On Friday, the students from Tiruchy, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts were provided free bus pass.

ByDTNEXT Bureau|1 Sep 2023 10:30 PM GMT
TIRUCHY: TNSTC Tiruchy Region distributed free bus passes in smartcard format to 2.14 lakh students from the region on Friday. According to the official information, the transport office received 2.14 lakh applications and the officials readied the smartcards for all the free pass applications and started the distribution to the students.

The distribution was inaugurated at Manachanallur Girls’ Model Higher Secondary School by the Managing Director of the TNSTC, Tiruchy Division R Mohan. As many as 2,478 students received their passes.

DTNEXT Bureau

