TNSTC launches one-day tour to 14 Srivaishnava Divya Desam temples

TIRUCHY: TNSTC, Kumbakonam Division, on Saturday launched the Srivaishnava Divya Desam temple pilgrimage tour for weekends, which would cover as many as 14 Vaishnavite temples in the Delta region.
The one-day weekend package tour, chalking out a 15-hour pilgrimage with a 53-seat air-conditioned bus for the devotees of Lord Vishnu, will commence its journey from Kumbakonam bus stand at around 5 am and return to Kumbakonam by around 8 pm during weekends.
The devotees can book tickets for this Srivaishnava Divya Desam temple pilgrimage tour (Saturdays and Sundays) online through www.tnstc.in or through the TNSTC mobile application by remitting Rs 1,350 fare per passenger.
The temples covered in this package tour include Sri Thadalanperumal temple in Sirkazhi, Sri Srinivasa Perumal temple in Nachiyar Kovil, Senganur, Sri Parimala Ranganatha Perumal temple in Thiruindhalur, Mayiladuthurai, Sri Kalyana Ranganatha Perumal temple in Thirunagari, Sri Pallikonda Perumal temple in Thirunangur, Sri Annanperumal temple in Annankovil, Sri Varadharaja Perumal temple in Thirumanikoodam, Sri Kudamedu Koothar temple, Ariyameya Vinnagaram, Sri Narayana Perumal temple, Manimadakovil, and Sri Vaikunthanathar temple, Sri Venpurushothamar temple, Sri Semponsei Perumal temple and Sri Sarangapani temple in Kumbakonam.
On Saturday, V Dhakshinamurthy, the managing director of TNSTC, Kumbakonam Division, inaugurated the service.