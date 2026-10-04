TNSTC launches one-day tour to 14 Srivaishnava Divya Desam temples

The one-day weekend package tour, chalking out a 15-hour pilgrimage with a 53-seat air-conditioned bus for the devotees of Lord Vishnu, will commence its journey from Kumbakonam bus stand at around 5 am and return to Kumbakonam by around 8 pm during weekends.

The devotees can book tickets for this Srivaishnava Divya Desam temple pilgrimage tour (Saturdays and Sundays) online through www.tnstc.in or through the TNSTC mobile application by remitting Rs 1,350 fare per passenger.