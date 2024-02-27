TNSTC extends operation of spl bus services to Navagraha temples to every Thursday: SS Sivasankar

CHENNAI: After receiving a good response from the general public for the Navagraha Temple's special buses operated on Saturdays and Sundays, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Tuesday announced the special day-long bus service to the nine temples in and around Kumbakonam would be operated every Thursday as well starting March 7.



The passengers could travel only by booking through the TNSTC online portal or app.

In a statement, the minister said that the state government fulfilled the long-time demands of the passengers and pilgrims to visit all the Navagraha temples in a day with the launch of the special bus services by TNSTC Kumbakonam on Sundays and Saturdays from February 24. It has evoked a good response from the passengers.

From March 7, the special bus services would be operated on Thursdays in addition to the weekend operations, the Minister said.

The passengers would be charged a ticket fare of Rs 750 per trip.

The bus will depart at 6 am from Kumbakonam bus terminus.

It will reach Thingalur Chandran temple first and then to Guru Sthalam at Alangudi at 7.15 am.

After breakfast at Alanguid, the bus would head to Thirunageswaram Rahu temple at 9 am, Kanjanur Sukran temple (11 am), Vaitheeswaran temple Chevvai (12.30 to 1.30 pm), lunch break, Thiruvenkadu Budhan temple (2.30 pm), Keezha Perumpallam Kethu temple (4 pm), Thirunallar Saneeswaram temple (4.45 pm) and bus would reach the Kumbakonam terminus at 8 pm.

The passengers could book the tickets through www.tnstc.in or the TNSTC android app.