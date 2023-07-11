TNSTC driver faints, stops vehicle in time; saves B’luru-bound passengers

TIRUPATTUR: The 60 odd passengers of a TNSTC bus bound for Bengaluru from Vellore had a miraculous escape when the driver swooned while at the wheel but still managed to stop the vehicle before collapsing on Monday.

Driver Palani was at the wheel with Gopu Kumar as conductor. When the vehicle neared Bangalamedu near Natrampalli in Tirupattur district, driver Palani felt a fainting fit coming on and hence carefully stopped the bus at the side of the road before collapsing.

He was immediately taken to the government hospital at Natrampalli where he received first aid and discharged. Meanwhile conductor Gopu Kumar contacted higher TNSTC officials who then sent another bus to ferry the stranded passengers to their destination at Bengaluru.