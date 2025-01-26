TNSTC driver faints, dies at Divisional office premises in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A TNSTC driver who was on duty fainted and died at the Transport Divisional Office premises here on Saturday.

Sources said, Muthaiyan (58), a resident of Salem Thammampatti was working as a driver in Uppiliyapuram TNSTC Depot in Tiruchy.

On Saturday, Muthaiyan came to the TNSTC divisional office near Tiruchy Collectorate for some official work. Suddenly, he fainted and soon, the employees rescued him and rushed him to Tiruchy GH.

However, the doctors declared him dead. Based on the complaint by Muthaiyan’s wife Selvi, Cantonment Police registered a case and are investigating.

The body was later handed over to the family members after formalities.