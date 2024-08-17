TNSTC driver saves passengers before getting killed as live wire brushes on bus

COIMBATORE: A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus driver was electrocuted after a snapped live wire brushed on the bus in Kotagiri on Friday.

The bus, driven by Prathap (44) from Havoor village, was bound for Kotagiri from Kootada village, when the mishap happened on Friday, around 6.30 am.

The bus reportedly brushed on the low-lying overhead power cable due to poor visibility, while nearing the Kovilmattam area.

As the dangling wire came into contact with the bus, the driver alerted the passengers, helped them escape and was killed while opening the door to save himself.

Prathap died on the spot. the Sholurmattam police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem at Kotagiri Government Hospital.

The power line had snapped due to heavy rains.