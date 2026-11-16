TNSTC depot manager suspended for inaction

TIRUCHY: A TNSTC Depot Branch Manager on Monday was suspended for failing to take action on an inconvenience complaint by a woman passenger.
On October 29, a woman passenger bound from Chennai to Sethiyathoppu was travelling in a TNSTC bus belonging to the Thanjavur Town Branch Depot.
When the woman passenger asked the conductor, Kalaimohon to stop the bus at Sethiathoppu but she was dropped at Vadalur.
Frustrated over this, she approached the help line of TNSTC and lodged a complaint. However, the depot branch manager, Muruganandam, delayed initiating action.
Subsequently, the woman sent a complaint to the Chief Minister’s special cell. Based on the complaint, the branch Manager was suspended.