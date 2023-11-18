TNSTC conductor swindles money by issuing used tickets, suspended

COIMBATORE: A TNSTC bus conductor was placed under suspension on Friday after he was caught swindling money by issuing already used tickets to passengers near Chidambaram.

The fraud by conductor Nehru came to light after the flying squad sleuths intercepted the Salem-Chidambaram route bus near Neyveli on Thursday.

As there was a mismatch between the number of passengers and tickets issued, the flying squad staff inquired and found out that the conductor had issued two Rs 100 tickets and two Rs 10 tickets, which were already sold during his earlier trip.

He had received the sold tickets from passengers when they alighted during the previous trips and issued them again with an intention to pocket the fare amount.

After the conductor was caught red handed, he was asked to get down the bus, which was then operated with an alternative conductor.

Following this, TNSTC Salem Division Managing Director R Ponmudi issued an order placing Nehru under suspension.











