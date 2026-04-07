TNSTC buses to get tracking devices, panic buttons for real-time monitoring

Panic button for passengers safety

Buses will also be fitted with hooters to signal emergencies, and instructions on using panic buttons will be displayed for passengers.

The devices will be integrated with the State backend system and linked to the VAHAN portal to ensure compliance. Data from the devices will be shared with various agencies, including transport authorities, police, and emergency services, enabling coordinated response.

The Institute of Road Transport (IRT), which functions under the Transport Department, will select a firm that would handle end-to-end implementation, including supply, installation, activation, and integration of the devices.

It will also be responsible for registering device details, ensuring continuous data transmission and maintaining the system.

A support mechanism, including a complaint ticketing system, will be set up to address faults in a time-bound manner.

The project also mandates cellular connectivity with dual SIM or eSIM support to ensure uninterrupted data flow.

Officials said the initiative is expected to enhance safety, improve fleet management, and strengthen coordination between transport authorities and emergency response agencies.