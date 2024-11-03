TNSTC buses see record single-day advance seat booking on November 3, 2024

CHENNAI: In a first, the State Transport Undertakings recorded 50 percent advance seat bookings for a single day, on Sunday.

"A new record. We are still at 50 per cent advance booking. Hope to reach 75% soon, " Phanindra Reddy, additional chief secretary of the Transport Department wrote on social media platform "X".

Over 75,000 passengers booked seats online on Sunday to travel on Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses, according to the official social media page of the state transport department.

To facilitate the return of passengers from their native places to the city after the Deepavali long weekend, the transport corporations are operating a total of 12,846 buses from November 2 to 4.

Earlier, to enable the public to travel out of town for the festival, the corporations ran 10,784 buses from Chennai to various parts of the state, transporting as many as 5.76 lakh passengers from October 28 to 30. In those three days, 1.50 lakh passengers had booked their bus seats online.

The state transport department has appealed to passengers to plan their journey in advance and book online via the official website --- http://tnstc.in --- or the TNSTC mobile app, to avoid last-minute rush.