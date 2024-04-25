TNSTC bus turns turtle; 1 dead, 25 hurt in Thanjai

TIRUCHY: TNSTC bus toppled in Thanjavur on Tuesday late night after the driver lost control of the vehicle in which a woman passenger died while 25 passengers sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.

It is said, a TNSTC bus bound from Thiruvannamalai was proceeding to Kumbakonam with around 40 passengers. When the bus was nearing Manangorai in Thanjavur, the driver Siva Shanmugam lost control and the bus was running amok and hit a retaining wall of a bridge along the road and fell into the canal.

On information, Ayyampettai police rushed to the spot and involved in rescue operation with the help of the local public and as many as 26 persons sustained severe injuries and they were rushed to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Laksmi (50), a resident from Keezha Laayam

However, among them Laksmi (50), a resident from Keezha Laayam died without responding to treatment. Lakshmi was returning after visiting Thiruvannamalai temple. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem. While the other 25 persons undergo treatment. Ayyampettai police registered a case and are investigating.