TNSTC bus seized for failure to compensate accident survivor

The incident occurred on May 6, 2019, when Gopika, the daughter of Gopi from Kappukadu near Marthandam, was travelling in a government bus. When she attempted to get down at Kappikkadu junction, the driver allegedly drove the bus negligently, causing the student to lose balance and fall. Unfortunately, the rear wheel of the bus ran over both her legs.

Gopika had completed Class 12 and was preparing for NEET and AIIMS entrance examinations at the time of the accident. After the mishap, her medical dream was shattered as she was left permanently disabled and bedridden.