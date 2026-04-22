TNSTC bus seized for failure to compensate accident survivor

KANNIYAKUMARI: District court officials seized a TNSTC bus from the Marthandam depot in Kanniyakumari, following a failure to pay compensation mandated by the court in the case related to a bus accident involving a 19-year-old NEET aspirant of Kanniyakumari.
The incident occurred on May 6, 2019, when Gopika, the daughter of Gopi from Kappukadu near Marthandam, was travelling in a government bus. When she attempted to get down at Kappikkadu junction, the driver allegedly drove the bus negligently, causing the student to lose balance and fall. Unfortunately, the rear wheel of the bus ran over both her legs.
Gopika had completed Class 12 and was preparing for NEET and AIIMS entrance examinations at the time of the accident. After the mishap, her medical dream was shattered as she was left permanently disabled and bedridden.
A case in connection with this was heard at the Kuzhithurai court, and Judicial Magistrate P Saravanabhavan delivered the judgment on November 24, 2023, stating that the negligence of the driver was the cause of the accident. The court then directed the TNSTC (Madurai/Tirunelveli division) to pay compensation of Rs 22,19,728 lakhs with interest to the affected student. However, the transport corporation did not come forward to pay the compensation.
Subsequently, an execution petition was filed by the affected party. Hearing the petition, the court ordered attachment of government buses worth about Rs 30 lakhs as compensation. Accordingly, court staff went to seize three government buses operated from the Marthandam depot. However, only one bus was seized and brought to the Kuzhithurai court premises. A court notice regarding the attachment was affixed on the bus.