TNSTC bus crew stage protest over ‘oral instruction’ to operate buses extra 30 km

TIRUCHY: TNSTC bus crew on Friday staged a protest in front of Karanthai depot in Thanjavur condemning ‘oral instruction’ to operate buses for additional hours.

After the Kilambakkam bus terminal was opened recently, the buses have not been running up to Koyambedu which is around 30 km away.

The TNSTC officials had reportedly asked the bus crew to operate the buses for another 30 km into the interior parts of Thanjavur district to compensate for the distance when they reach Thanjavur town on return journey.

Irked by this oral instruction, the bus crew on Friday staged a protest in front of the Kumbakonam bus depot.

On information, the officials reached the spot and held talks with the agitating bus crew. Upon assurance by the officials, the protest was withdrawn.